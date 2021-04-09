FantasyGold Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $326,867.73 and approximately $7.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00292906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.00771912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,652.12 or 1.00205912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.50 or 0.00740620 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

