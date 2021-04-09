Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

