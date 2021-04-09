Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,552 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.25% of Fastenal worth $71,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

