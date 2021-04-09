Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 3.5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.88 and last traded at $66.33. 10,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,824,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Get Fastly alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,213.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,980 shares of company stock worth $21,886,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $65,789,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.