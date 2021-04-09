Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.94

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $21.28. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

