FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,027.97

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,027.97 ($13.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,056 ($13.80), with a volume of 183,979 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

