Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $161,203.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011301 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.