Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,302.81 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00756181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,102.03 or 1.00088084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00735140 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

