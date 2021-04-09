Fei Protocol Price Down 2% Over Last Day (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $28.16 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00305339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.00761328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.84 or 1.00948420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.75 or 0.00754873 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,426,913 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

