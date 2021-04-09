Fei Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.79 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $42.79 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00287381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.00771371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,826.49 or 0.99939876 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00720355 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,426,913 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

