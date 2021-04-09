Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $509.74 million and $150.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00054069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.00617564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

