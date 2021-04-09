Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAU. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 91,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

FCAU stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCAU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

