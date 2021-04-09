Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 100,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.