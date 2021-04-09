Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 100,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.