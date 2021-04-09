Financial Analysis: Genpact (NYSE:G) vs. Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO)

Genpact (NYSE:G) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 8.53% 21.81% 7.90% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Genpact and Grow Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.52 billion 2.36 $304.88 million $1.56 28.49 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genpact and Grow Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 2 5 0 2.71 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.24%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genpact beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company's finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides supply chain design, planning, inventory optimization, transportation and logistics management, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services; and sales and commercial services in the lead-to-quote, quote-to-order, and customer service areas. In addition, the company offers IT services, which include end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. It serves banking, capital market, insurance, consumer goods, retail, life science, healthcare, high tech, and manufacturing and service industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

