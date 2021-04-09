FinNexus Price Tops $0.52 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $5.08 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00085648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.37 or 0.00620636 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00041289 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 28,217,626 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.