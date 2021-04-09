FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Achieves $94.28 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $94.28 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001148 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001925 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 751,441,392 coins and its circulating supply is 228,842,993 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

