FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Achieves $98.11 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $98.11 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002050 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 751,625,268 coins and its circulating supply is 229,039,915 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

