Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $176,120.60 and $83.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00067915 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003864 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

