First American Bank Acquires 1,082 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO traded down $6.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.05. 52,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.80 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.34. The company has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.