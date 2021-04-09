First American Bank Acquires 3,155 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

