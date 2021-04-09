First American Bank Acquires 6,072 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 40,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 205,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 48,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449,391. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $476.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

