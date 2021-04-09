First American Bank Acquires 610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First American Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $52.58 on Friday, reaching $3,351.88. 158,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,017.66 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,112.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,175.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

