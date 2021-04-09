First American Bank Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

GOOGL stock traded up $8.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,258.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,069.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.53. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,182.33 and a twelve month high of $2,271.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

