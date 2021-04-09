First American Bank Buys 5,148 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First American Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

