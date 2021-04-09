First American Bank Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First American Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 36,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.90. The stock had a trading volume of 106,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average of $198.73. The stock has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.