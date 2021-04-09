First American Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $187.05. 215,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,538,964. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

