First American Bank Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

HON stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.90. 106,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $221.05. The company has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

