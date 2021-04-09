First American Bank Has $18.19 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.68. 17,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.79. The company has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $285.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $716,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.