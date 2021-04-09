First American Bank Has $18.19 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First American Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.68. 17,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,021. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $285.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.79. The company has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

