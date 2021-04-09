First American Bank Has $20.84 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First American Bank increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.43 on Friday, reaching $479.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,498,387. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

