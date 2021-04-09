First American Bank Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 395.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,532,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 386,450 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 97.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 105,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.