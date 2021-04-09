First American Bank Has $31.98 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First American Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $52.58 on Friday, reaching $3,351.88. The company had a trading volume of 158,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3,175.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,017.66 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

