First American Bank Has $47.21 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.0% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.06. 194,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average of $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

