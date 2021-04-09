First American Bank Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First American Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QCOM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 274,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,977. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

