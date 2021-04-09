First American Bank Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average of $235.35. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

