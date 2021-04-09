First American Bank Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

