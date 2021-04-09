First American Bank Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First American Bank cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 223,651 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.75. 96,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,261. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

