First American Bank Purchases 1,377 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First American Bank grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,199 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 14.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 68,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,172 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $501.21. 70,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,216. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.64. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.79 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

