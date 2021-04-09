First American Bank Purchases 2,664 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $195.00. 76,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,563. The company has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

