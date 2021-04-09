First American Bank Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.50. 106,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

