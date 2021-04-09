First American Bank Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First American Bank raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. 6,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

