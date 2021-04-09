First American Bank Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after buying an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.50. 20,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

