First American Bank Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First American Bank lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.33. 15,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average is $145.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

