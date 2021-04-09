First American Bank Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First American Bank lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. 228,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

