First American Bank Sells 223,651 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First American Bank lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 223,651 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,261. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

