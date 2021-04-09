First American Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First American Bank reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.33. 15,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,593. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.13 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

