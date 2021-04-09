First American Bank Sells 7,091 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 257,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

