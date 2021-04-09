First American Bank Trims Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First American Bank lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,897 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $70.01. 73,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

