First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,768 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.41% of First Citizens BancShares worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $41,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $14,553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $843.07 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.18 and a fifty-two week high of $887.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $807.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

