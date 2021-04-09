First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,735. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.